new episodes of 'arrested development' are coming to netflix friday

Mitch Hurwitz, creator of cult show Arrested Development, has announced in a typically hysterical and rambling post that he’s bringing back the beloved show. For those that aren’t devoted fans, the show follows the trials and tribulations of the dysfunctional Bluth family, who’ve lost their fortune and what little dignity they have, and are hell-bent on harassing each other into an early grave. It was the show that brought us the youthful Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat, and also popularized (sort of) the term “analrapist” — that’s an analyst/therapist FYI. “A new fifth season of Arrested Development will be coming back to Netflix soon. Like real soon,” he begins, making us wonder if drunken matriarch Lucille Bluth’s Martinis have already been shaken in anticipation.



But wait, there’s more. “This Friday, on a premature holiday the Bluth family know as “Cinco de Cuatro” Netflix will be releasing a remix of season 4 of Arrested Development that I recently put together.” Why he’d want to do this feat of editing? Well, season four was originally cut to follow one member of the family per episode, with a unified whole emerging at the end of the season — “Akin to eating some toast, then some bacon — maybe a sliced tomato followed by some turkey and realizing ‘Hey, I think I just had a BLT,’” as Hurwitz succinctly puts it. For whatever reason, he’s had time to recut the 15 episodes into chronological order, to see if there were any new jokes, and also probably to make money.

It’s streaming this Friday, May 4th, but you could watch it May 5th to avoid the inexorable sombrero themed celebrations of Cinco de Mayo. In fact, you could also watch all the other seasons too (on Netflix) and miss the whole damn weekend.



