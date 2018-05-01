calling all creatives: maisie williams wants you for her brand new app

Breaking into the creative industries is hard. And expensive. Unpaid internships, extreme work hours, nepotism, the costs of living in creative hubs. There’s a lot to navigate. Plus some people just aren’t even willing to give you a chance. One person redefining the rules is actress, activist, and entrepreneur Maisie Williams, who in between filming the final season of Game of Thrones in Bristol has found the time to launch a brand new app, Daisie, with business partner Dom Santry. Dedicated to sourcing the finest young talent the internet has to offer and then marrying them up with some of the most esteemed names in the biz, the aim behind Daisie is to diminish the gap between those at the top of their game and those just starting out. Basically, if you want to work with Stormzy you need to join this app.

“I want the creative industries to be seen as a serious career decision,” she tells i-D. “I also want it to be easy for creators to be paid fairly. I think strength comes through numbers, and creating a talented community will represent the various creative industries in the best possible way.”

To kick off the project, today Maisie is launching a campaign to find 100 exciting young talents. Yup, submissions are now open and you have one month during which anyone can apply, and those lucky enough to make the cut will be the first to be showcased on the app, which launches later this summer. All you need to do is create an original, inspirational piece of work themed around the concept on growth, and submit it via the website.

“The Daisie 100 is our search for 100 emerging artists in the film, fashion, photography, art, and music industries, 20 artists from each category,” Maisie says. “Simply, attach the work that you think best represents you as an artist and we will collate all of the submissions and find 100 exciting creators to invite onto the platform before anyone else. It gives us a real opportunity to find undiscovered, original talent; in a giant world where it’s very easy to get lost. We want to celebrate and nurture creators of every kind at Daisie, and how better to do that than to develop a campaign that anyone and everyone with a passion for making can take part in.”

A second group of Daisie 100 industry leaders will be selected from Maisie’s personal rolodex, including Charli Cohen, Stormzy, Sophie Turner, Ella Purnell, and Hayden Zezula, who the lucky Daisie 100 young talents will be invited to network and create with. “Inviting the two talented groups gives the opportunity for collaboration, both on Daisie projects and on their own, and the difference in experience offers a great way to get constructive criticism from sources that have been there and done that. Our main focus is on community and closing the gap between experienced creators and people just starting out. We want learning to be as easy as communicating. We’re also doing it all in one place, under one roof. Connect, make, learn, explain, develop, explore, and share. Share, share, share, share.”

As young people, we can only hope to find our tribe, and for those who choose not to study at university or are isolated from cities, it can be even tougher to connect with like-minded individuals. Daisie promises a utopian future that demystifies while challenging the mechanisms behind the most difficult industries.

“I stand for the growth and support of anyone who dares to step outside their comfort zone,” says Maisie. “I worship the weirdos.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Submit now.

