peaches monroee announces 'on fleek' hair extensions

Kayla Newman, a.k.a. Peaches Monroee, changed the internet and the English language when she posted a six-second video to Vine in 2014. Now the Atlanta-based vocabulary innovator behind "Eyebrows on Fleek" is finally having her come up. Peaches is just one example of how the internet profits from the enterprises of young people — particularly young people of color — while failing to credit them. But after launching a GoFundMe to draw attention to this issue, Kayla has announced her first product: On Fleek Extensions. The line is a business collab with her mom, Denise Newman.

"This hairline includes products that I personally endorse and use myself and so does my Mom," Kayla wrote on her website. "Good Hair and Lashes is [sic] important to me so I decided if I sell it, it'll of course be the BEST HAIR at a GREAT PRICE. My goal is to reach all people and all nationalities including the LGBT community. So let's get 'ON FLEEK' together." Amen.

Denise has so far put her coveted stamp of approval on 100% human hair sew-ins, closures, frontals, clip-ins, tape-ins, and wigs. Styles range from "Straight" and "Body Wave" to "Kinky Curly" and "Afro Kinky." In an email to The Fader, Kayla explained that she doesn't care who uses the phrase "On Fleek," she just wants to create a business out of her creativity and beauty skills. So check out the extensions here, remember to trademark your stuff, and keep waiting impatiently for the inevitable Peaches on Fleek eyebrow pencil.