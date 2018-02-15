china's youth breaking through the great firewall

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

With a strong focus on nurturing local sounds and producing new aesthetics, youth in China are determined, VPN-savvy, and creatively thriving. Forward-thinking music and fashion collectives like Asian Dope Boys and Genome 6.66 Mbp are bringing an energetic new Chinese crowd into the clubs, while young designers and stylists, like Joey and Yin, are flipping the Made In China label on its head by utilizing access to factories to create their own clothing lines. With no cultural nostalgia, and a bright future ahead of them, i-D meets the unstoppable creative youthquake of Shanghai.