beyoncé has a very beyoncé approach to cybersecurity

Photography Matt Jones

For us commoners, making sure you send that flirty text to your winter bae, and not your mom, is already hard enough. So the fact that Beyoncé (the real elusive chanteuse) continues to drop surprise songs and videos without even a five-second snippet ever leaking is extremely impressive. It looks like Bey even ducks and dodges her own celeb friends. Ed Sheeran has revealed one method that Bey uses to keep her information safe: changing her email address every week.

"I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week," Ed said in a recent interview. "She's very good at [hiding]. It's kind of like what I aspire to be, I think."

Ed and Beyoncé released a duet version of his hit song “Perfect” last week. And it's safe to assume Ed probably had to chase Bey down every week to get her new email. Then again, Ed is a fearless guy. In 2015, he won Bey and Jay-Z’s approval by taking them to a midtown karaoke bar and proceeding to do the most Ed Sheeran thing ever: performing an acoustic version of “Empire State of Mind.”

We can only imagine how many variations of her name Beyoncé has used to create new emails. (She totally used sasha.fierce@gmail.com at some point, right?) It would be more surprising if Beyoncé had kept the same beyonce.knowles@aol.com address since high school. Because the singer has always been super vigilant when it comes to cybersecurity; she seemingly trusts approximately zero people to safely carry her laptop.

Considering her super stealth skills, we wonder if Beyoncé has a troll account somewhere out there. Because it seems to be pop stars’ favorite pastime. Lorde was recently unveiled as the secret mastermind behind an Instagram account dedicated to onion rings. And Lady Gaga once created a fake Twitter account just to leak her own song. Meanwhile, we’re just trying keep all our cat gifs safe.