meet tim walker's lost boys

Photography Tim Walker

Hal wears jumper Gareth Wrighton. Shirt Wales Bonner. Tights Marks and Spencer.

From left to right) Alexander wears jumper Marc Jacobs. Trousers Gareth Wrighton. Trainers Rucoline. Antonie wears shirt Carhartt WIP. Trousers Gareth Wrighton. Tights Marks and Spencer. Trainers Giuseppe Zanotti. Abolaji wears top Topman Design. Shirt Wales Bonner. Trainers Neil Barrett. SOSU wears jumper and trousers Gareth Wrighton. Jumper Joseph. Trainers Dior. Tom wears jumper, top and shorts River Island. Trainers Jimmy Choo.

Tom wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots Ugg. Alexander wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots Ugg. Ben wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots Ugg. Xavier wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots Ugg. Quinn wears shirt Joseph. Shorts Carhartt WIP. Boots Ugg. Antonie wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots Ugg. Sammuel wears shirt Neil Barrett. Jeans River Island. Boots Ugg.

Antonie wears top Goom Heo. Trousers Joseph. Jumpsuit Sleeper Nightwear. Tie stylist's own. Hat Versus. Trainers Rucoline. Alexander wears shirt River Island. Top Topshop. Jumpsuit Sleeper Nightwear. Shoes Erika Cavallini. SOSU wears hoodie Blanlanuage. Jumpsuit Sleeper Nightwear. Jeans River Island. Hat Topshop. Trainers Rucoline.

SOSU wears hoodie Blanlanuage. Jumpsuit Sleeper Nightwear. Jeans River Island. Hat Topshop. Trainers Rucoline. Xavier wears jumper Fruit Brand. Tie stylist's own. Trousers Topman Design. Trainers Dior Homme. Abolaji wears jumper Blanlanuage. Jumpsuit Sleeper Nightwear. Hat Versus. Trainers Giuseppe Zanotti.

Tom wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots Ugg. Alexander wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots ugg. Ben wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots ugg. Xavier wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots ugg. Quinn wears shirt Joseph. Carhartt shorts. Boots ugg. Antonie wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots ugg. Sammuel wears shirt Neil Barrett. Jeans River Island. Boots ugg.

Sammuel wears shirt Fendi. Skirt and hat Burberry at ibkamarastudios. Bag and belt Dior. Watch Tudor. Trainers Neil Barrett.

Hal wears shirt, trousers and tie Fendi. Bag stylist’s own. Boots Dior. Tom wears jacket Neil Barrett. Trousers Marc Jacobs. Trainers Jimmy Choo. Abolaji wears shirt and trousers Carhartt WIP. Belt and hat stylist’s own. Shoes around neck Giuseppe Zanotti. Shoes Neil Barrett. Antonie wears shirt River Island. Trousers Belstaff. Sandals Santoni. Sammuel wears t-shirt Versus. Trousers Neil Barrett. Hat Nasir Mazhar. Shoes Jimmy Choo. Alexander wears jacket, shirt and hat River Island. Trousers Neil Barrett. Trainers Dior Homme. Jess wears top and trousers Topshop. Belt stylist’s own. Hat Vaquera. Shoes Jimmy Choo. Quinn wears shorts Belstaff. Trainers Jimmy Choo. SOSU wears shirt Carhartt WIP. Trousers Versus. Trainers Rucoline. Sammuel wears jacket and trousers Neil Barrett. Jumper Versus. Trainers Jimmy Choo.

Tom wears shorts and jeans River Island. Mask and chains ibkamarastudios. Abolaji wears shorts Carhartt WIP. Shorts (worn underneath) River Island. Mask and chains ibkamarastudios.

Ben and Quinn wears shirt and jeans River Island. Boots Ugg.

Jess wears jacket and skirt Edwin Mohney. Hat Nasir Mazhar. Glasses ibkamarastudios. Tights Marks and Spencer. Trainers Giuseppe Zanotti. Quinn wears top stylist's own. Jacket and trousers Wales Bonner. Hat ibkamarastudios. Bag Topshop. Trainers Rucoline. Alexander wears jumper, briefs and bag Versus. Hat and mask ibkamarastudios. Shoes around shoulder Giuseppe Zanotti. Trainers Giuseppe Zanotti. Antonie wears ears and shorts Gareth Wrighton. Shirt Carhartt WIP. Tights Marks and Spencer. Sandals Balenciaga. Hal wears jumper and trousers Gareth Wrighton. Shirt Wales Bonner. Bag Topshop. SOSU wears t-shirt Marc Jacobs. Ears and trousers Gareth Wrighton. Shorts River Island. Trainers Giuseppe Zanotti.

Tom wears suit, belt and hat stylist’s own. Dress Miu Miu. Ben wears jacket and shirt Dior. Trousers Versus. Headpiece ibkamarastudios.

Quinn wears jeans River Island. Boxers Calvin Klein Jeans. hat, chains and mask ibkamarastudios. Bag stylist’s own.Trainers Rucoline. Xavier wears shirt and jeans River Island. Trainers Giuseppe Zanotti. Abolaji wears shorts River Island. Shorts (worn underneath) Carhartt WIP. Hat, chains and mask ibkamarastudios.

From left to right: Antonie wears jeans River Island. Shorts (worn underneath) Carhartt wip. Mask and chains ibkamarastudios. Trainers Rucoline. SOSU wears jumper and trousers Gareth Wrighton. Jumper Joseph. Trainers Dior Homme. Quinn wears jeans River Island. Boxers Calvin Klein Jeans. Mask, hat and ibkamarastudios. Bag stylist’s own.



Credits

Photography Tim Walker

Styling Ibrahim Kamara

Hair Issac Poleon using Bumble and bumble

Makeup Ammy Drammeh at Bryant Artists using M.A.C Cosmetics

Photography assistance Sarah Lloyd and Tony Ivanov

Styling assistance Gareth Wrighton, Florence Grellier, Jonny Evans and Natalie Wo

Hair assistance Chanel Anderson

Make-up assistance Maya Man and Grace Ellington

Production Jeffrey Delich at Padbury Production

Production assistance Charlotte Garner

Printed by Graeme Bulcraig at Touch Digital

Casting director Madeleine Østlie | AAMO Casting at CLM

Models Hal Agar at Troy Abolaji Oshun at AntiAgency, Jess Cole at IMG, Benjamin Salmon at SelectXavier L Ramnarace, Alexander Fraser, Quinn Kirwan, Antoine Rapin, Sammuel Akpo and SOSU at AAMO, Tom Curtis at Storm

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.