willow smith goes full indigo child on her political new ballad

Willow Smith photographed by Tyrone Lebon for i-D. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois.



This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Willow Smith has shared a political acoustic track from her upcoming record The 1st. The new track, "Romance," sees Willow touch on body image, sexism, and sexual assault, singing "I'm imagining a different history / where man and women stay equal in the eyes of society / where we don't condemn different people / for exercising their freedom."

The young artist has long been vocal about issues of equality. In 2015, when i-D asked Willow to define her ideal world, she replied: "The whole world would be one big tribe, one big commune. It wouldn't be split up and divided, we wouldn't be fighting nearly as much, we wouldn't be using unnecessary sources of power."

The 1st is due out on Willow's 17th birthday, October 31st. Listen to "Romance" below.