lady gaga and joe biden have a powerful message about sexual assault

Your fave 2020 presidential ticket — a.k.a. Lady Gaga and Joe Biden — is making sexual assault a top priority. Lately, it feels like not a day goes by without fresh evidence or allegations about sexual violence coming to light, but Gaga and Uncle Joe have been fighting the good fight since before a sexual predator was elected President. Their new chosen initiative, It's On Us, was launched by the Obama administration in 2014. It aims to educate students and communities about preventing sexual assault and supporting survivors by encouraging people to take a pledge. Gaga and Biden have now reaffirmed their commitment to the cause in a powerful joint PSA.

"Here is not only a great friend but a fierce advocate," Biden says in a video posted on Twitter this morning. "Lady Gaga has been a voice for people who have been forgotten and people who have been abused. Until it happens to you — well it happened to her. We want to make it clear — it's on us, it's on everyone to intervene to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about. No man has a right to raise a hand on a woman for any reason other than self-defense, ever. Period."

"And that's not to leave out the men as well," Gaga adds. "I am a sexual assault survivor and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma. Psychological, physical, mental — it can be terrifying, waking up every day and feeling unsafe in your own body. But we're here to remind you that it's important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust, and to know that they will be there to help you. There will be someone to listen."

The message comes while Betsy DeVos is making fresh attempts at reversing Obama-era policy on campus sexual assault. Last week, women's rights activists and student plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education and DeVos over the secretary of education's decision to rewrite rules on how colleges handle sexual assault allegations. Preserving Title IX — the Obama-era policy — is a major focus of It's On Us. Shout out to Gaga and Biden for putting their Twitter accounts to good use when certain other public figures definitely don't.