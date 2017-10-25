the new buffalo zine takes you to the world's biggest ikea

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Buffalo Zine is incomparably cool, infinitely sophisticated, and inimitably fun. Each issue of their cult and collectible magazine is a masterpiece of masterful ideas and magical pictures. Buffalo's last issue featured Lennon Gallagher in a Blur T-shirt! The new issue is dedicated to the world of interiors and the beauty of the home. Staying in is the new going out, and we asked Buffalo to share one of their favorite stories from the new issue with us (and you).

"Our friends from Stockholm-based super brand Eytys introduced us to this Swedish family who aren't afraid to mix high and low. Accompany them on a shopping trip to Stockholm's IKEA Kungens Kurva (the biggest and oldest branch in the world, to which Buffalo was granted exclusive access) then watch them construct their new purchases, ready for display in the opulent halls of Stora Sundby" — David and Adrian, Buffalo Zine

Nothing can quite prepare you for the emotional rollercoaster of visiting IKEA. The sheer overwhelming scale of the building, the one-way labyrinth of a route through endless household dioramas, the screams of the children in the creche and the thunderous crash of trays in the canteen. After 74 years in business, IKEA has become a definitive part of Sweden's cultural identity — so much so that in any of the retail behemoth's London restaurants you can find dozens of homesick Swedes, mournfully tucking into a plate of KÖTTBULLAR meatballs, weeping into their side of mashed potatoes and lingonberry preserve. Or so the urban myth goes.

IKEA also has a reputation for being a relationship death trap — arguing over whether to buy the NORRVIKEN desk set or the SMÖRBOLL wardrobe for the kid's bedroom has led to the breakdown of many a marriage. Dr. Gorkan Ahmetoglu, a lecturer in business psychology at University College London, notes that "IKEA makes you visualize what it would be like to consume their products by presenting ready-made kitchens, model bedrooms, and bathrooms. The easier it is to imagine using a product, the more likely you are to want to buy it—it's called availability bias."

Essentially, we can step into an IKEA store and imagine a new and better life for ourselves, one in which we are spotlessly clean, organised, always high-functioning. The possibility of reinvention releases serotonin (the happy hormone), but the mind-boggling choices also stimulate the release of cortisol (the stress hormone) — and the resulting chemical imbalance quite literally makes us go a bit mad. So if you end up falling out with your partner on your next trip, don't blame the furniture — IKEA's only trying to help. Instead, blame your overactive glands.

It's almost impossible to imagine a more appropriate spot for the 19th-century splendour of Stora Sundby Castle, surrounded by lush pine forests and cooled by the breeze that skims across the surface of the adjacent Lake Hjälmaren. This characteristically Scandinavian relationship with nature extends even to the smallest details of its architecture, with four large towers symbolising the seasons, 12 smaller turrets for the months, 52 rooms for the weeks of the year, and 365 windows — one for each day in the calendar.

The current lord of the manor is the surprisingly young and sprightly Mauritz Klingspor, whose ancestors have owned the castle since its construction in 1848. His father and their extended family still live on the estate, making a roaring trade in hunting and fishing breaks for Stockholm urbanites looking for an escape to the country. And it doesn't get much better than Stora Sundby. The landscape surrounding the castle is packed with flora and fauna — moose, red deer and wild boar, as well as a wide range of ponds and wetlands planted to promote a thriving ecosystem of avian and aquatic life.

With the immense pressure of inheriting a house that has been in his family for centuries, conserving and sustaining the estate's rich wildlife is a key priority for Klingspor. Looking to use his entrepreneurial flair to bring the castle into the 21st century, he's expanding their offerings to include weddings, events and photoshoots — for which Buffalo was granted exclusive first access. A countryside idyll given a new lease of life. Can we move in too?

