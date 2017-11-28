someone hung lorde’s album in the louvre

Image via Twitter

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Lorde’s done a lot in her relatively short life. At only sixteen years old, she released a widely acclaimed album that perfectly encapsulated the shitstorm of emotions growing up in an isolated small town can produce. Her debut single " Royals" made her the youngest artist to get to number 1 on The Billboard Top 100 since 1987. David Bowie called her the “future of music.” Her sophomore album defied the traditional terrible-second-album curse. She created a secret Instagram dedicated to Onion Rings.

And now her portrait has been hung in the Louvre. Granted, it was a fan who put the cover artwork from Melodrama there and tweeted about it rather than a legitimate commission, but who cares, it's still the Louvre.

Meanwhile, Lorde was adding to her very long list of remarkable accomplishments by closing off her tour for 2017 in Melbourne, before performing a knockout set at the ARIAS.