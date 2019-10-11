harry styles is back and his new video is sexy as hell

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

After those mysterious billboards appeared in Australia and following two (!) magazine cover stories, Harry Styles has returned with his first single in two and a half years, “Lights Up”, and both the song and the video sexy as hell.

Given that Harry teased in his Rolling Stone interview that his new music would be “all about having sex and feeling sad”, it’s not a total surprise that this first song would be a sultry and sweaty bop. Co-written by Harry, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, both of whom also produced the track, “Lights Up” is a fairly short song by comparison to “Sign of the Times”, sitting at just under three minutes.

Still, good things come in small packages, and “Lights Up” is definitely a good thing. Leaning more pop than his self-titled debut album, the track is all wonky guitars and small psychedelic vocal flourishes. Forgoing traditional song structures, “Lights Up” is instead built up of a number hooky pre-and-post-choruses and one central chorus that they all dance around. Thanks to some initially understated percussion, this meandering structure doesn’t get tired, but rather reaches a rather splendid crescendo, before dropping out for the track’s outro.

While the song itself sounds like nights spent getting it on as the sunsets while lounging on a beach cabana, the music video, which was shot in Mexico and directed by Vincent Haycock, pretty much shows us that. Harry, who now apparently only appears in photo or video shoots with no shirt on, appears literally dripping with sweat as a bunch of hot men and women rub themselves all up against him. It’s enough to make you want to take a cold shower.

The video also sees Harry riding a motorcycle while sitting backwards (still shirtless), as well as donning a custom two-piece bespoke silk moire suit, designed by Harris Reed, and a shiny suit that he goes paddling in the sea in. Much like those pictures of Harry cuddling piglets, lambs and baby goats, the video is A Lot.

Along with the video, Harry and his team have also created a website where you can create custom compliments, which fits in with his whole “treat people with kindness” mantra rather nicely. What a nice chap.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.