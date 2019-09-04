rodarte's latest lookbook brings the glam with king princess, yalitza aparicio, and kirsten dunst

Photography Daria Kobayashi Ritch. Images courtesy of Rodarte.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s collection images are a thing of beauty. Shot by Darya Kobayashi Ritch, they see friends of the Southern Californian House framed against a painted backdrop of a classical garden. Which, frankly, is not what we’re looking at, when the sumptuous gowns are modeled by such a starry cast. King Princess wears a teal sequined jacket and skirt, Margaret Qualley appears in draped tulle, while Yalitza Aparicio is swathed in black and white swirls. Rodarte favorites Kirsten Dunst and Rowan Blanchard are also in there, alongside unexpected faces like the iconic Gabrielle Union and Pen15 star Maya Erskine, and, sensationally, Euphoria upcoming fashion star Alex Demie. Obviously, total sensation, a fashion show in our inbox. See some of the most exquisite looks below.

Margaret Qualley

Gabrielle Union

Kirsten Dunst

Kilo Kish

Alexa Demie

Rowan Blanchard

Maggie Rogers