Photography Daria Kobayashi Ritch. Images courtesy of Rodarte. 
|
by Jack Sunnucks
|
Sep 4 2019, 4:56pm

rodarte's latest lookbook brings the glam with king princess, yalitza aparicio, and kirsten dunst

The Spring/Summer 2020 collection features a fabulous garden party attended by Maggie Rogers, Alexa Demie, and more.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s collection images are a thing of beauty. Shot by Darya Kobayashi Ritch, they see friends of the Southern Californian House framed against a painted backdrop of a classical garden. Which, frankly, is not what we’re looking at, when the sumptuous gowns are modeled by such a starry cast. King Princess wears a teal sequined jacket and skirt, Margaret Qualley appears in draped tulle, while Yalitza Aparicio is swathed in black and white swirls. Rodarte favorites Kirsten Dunst and Rowan Blanchard are also in there, alongside unexpected faces like the iconic Gabrielle Union and Pen15 star Maya Erskine, and, sensationally, Euphoria upcoming fashion star Alex Demie. Obviously, total sensation, a fashion show in our inbox. See some of the most exquisite looks below.

margaret qualley rodarte
Margaret Qualley
1567614861859-unnamed-7
Gabrielle Union
1567614870155-unnamed-6
Kirsten Dunst
1567614885192-unnamed-8
Kilo Kish
1567614898187-unnamed-9
Alexa Demie
1567614907241-unnamed-10
Rowan Blanchard
1567614959797-unnamed-13
Maggie Rogers
1567614969044-unnamed-12
King Princess