the l word is officially back

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

In an era of endless movie reboots, the announcement of yet another usually fills us with dread these days. But alas! There is still some good in the world!

Yep, that’s right. A decade after it went off the air, The L Word is about to be back on our screens in the form of a so-called ‘sequel series’. Set in the immediate aftermath of when we last encountered these now legendary figures of LGBTQ+ culture, the first trailer for The L Word: Generation Q (we guess the Q stands for queer) takes us back into the lives of three leads from the first series, Bette, Shane and Alice, alongside a slew of new characters, as they navigate life in Los Angeles. But while the original series was set in WeHo, the group have upped sticks and moved East to the more serene, cool settings of Silver Lake.

Bette is worming her way into the world of politics in a major way (like, ‘running for Mayor’ major), Alice has her own talk show, while Shane is shown acting like the badass androgyne legend we know and love, hooking up with multiple girls and stepping off private jets like a boss.

Of all of those early noughties TV shows that once shaped pop culture, The L Word is one of the few that actually deserves a second shot at things. For one, it was on the cutting edge of queer culture while we were still being fed heteronormative, semi-problematic re-runs of Friends from all angles. And in a time when the world is far more receptive to stories from the fringes, it should have just as great, if not more of an impact as it did when it first started over 15 years ago.

Excited? You should be: it starts on Showtime on 8th December!

