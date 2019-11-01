the anna delvey netflix series has its cast

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Ever since writer Jessica Pressler dropped the article which introduced the world to notorious scammer Anna Delvey all the way back in May 2018, we've been absolutely obsessed. Obsessed with the renegade who befriended and defrauded New York's impossibly rich idiots, all while living it up in the city's finest hotels and a designer wardrobe that the other Anna (Wintour) could only dream of.

Unfortunately, this May our scammer queen was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for fraud. Fortunately for us, while she languishes on Rikers Island, we have the Netflix series of her escapades to look forward to!

Shonda Rhimes snapped up the rights to New York Magazine's Delvey profile sharpish, and things have been quietly ticking along in the background since. Now we know a little more about Inventing Anna, the series destined to be our next binge watch.

Set to take place over 10 episodes, the show will star Julia Garner -- a Netflix veteran who you might know from Maniac, The Get Down or Dirty John -- in the lead role as Anna. Starring alongside Julia as Vivian, an intrepid journalist trying to uncover the truth about our Supreme-wearing scammer queen is Anna Chlumsky (from Veep but also My Girl, everyone's favourite Macauley Culkin kid movie which made you terrified of bees for life).

The show will also star Orange Is The New Black's Laverne Cox as Kacey Duke, Anna's concerned personal trainer, and Katie Lowes as Rachel, a devoted friend. Rachel is "a natural-born follower whose blind worship of Anna almost destroys her job, her credit and her life," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "But while her relationship with Anna is her greatest regret, the woman she becomes because of Anna may be Anna’s greatest creation."

The Bold Type's Alexia Floyd is also on board for the project, playing "Neff", an inspiring filmmaker and hotel concierge who is drawn in by Anna's charm, while knowing at the same time that she is not all she seems to be...

Apart from the stellar cast, scant details are known about Inventing Anna, and a release date is yet to be announced. But we already can't wait. One question -- do you get Netflix access in Rikers? Someone link our girl up.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.