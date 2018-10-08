sophie turner and maisie williams unwind by smoking weed in the bath

Image via Instagram.

Stars — they’re just like us, edition one million. Sophie Turner, aka Game of Thrones’ Sansa Stark, aka Joe Jonas’s fiancée, was at New York’s Comic Con this weekend, and told Vulture about a a self-care ritual both relatable and sort of specific. She and on-screen sister, Maisie Williams (Arya), like to get stoned and watch dumb Youtube videos. Yes — winter may be coming, but off-set the best relaxation seems to be laughing hysterically at animals doing absurd things, while high as a kite.



“We’re kind of like loners on Game of Thrones, just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting. Or every night whenever both of us are in town. We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed,” Turner told Vulture, in a fit of real-talk that we definitely approve of. For some, however, anxiety follows the high, and she added, quite understandably, “I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this.” What else did they like to do while in an altered state of consciousness? “We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.” This is the beauty routine we’ve been waiting for. No word on how the dragons unwind, however.