symonds pearmain launch ecommerce site

Photography Theo Sion

Until this morning, if you wanted to own one of the wonderful fashion creations of Symonds Pearmain you would’ve had to go to Cabinet Gallery in London, or Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi in Berlin. Because despite making wonderful fashion creations, Symonds Pearmain have always existed apart from traditional forms of fashion commerce; offering their designs at art galleries instead of shopping malls.



The project of designer Anthony Symonds and stylist Max Pearmain, they have presented four collections so far, and collaborated with the likes of David Sims, Wolfgang Tillmans, Tyrone Lebon, Mark Lecky and Ed Atkins.

Their most recent – titled Matchy Un-Matchy – was shown at London Fashion Week in February of this year, is their first to be commercially available. “There's interesting potential within the commercial area, and I don’t mean with money, but in more conceptual terms, the economic exchange of fashion,” Anthony explained to us at the time. “We're just very interested in trying to understand how fashion no longer works.” The ecommerce site will offer a full selection of limited edition pieces from this collection – with prices starting at the very friendly $45.

"Digital consumption, economic and experiential, has become the nexus of cultural production,” they explain via a press release. “Ecommerce is a natural and logical way to develop and consolidate our cultural dialogue without critical compromise. Get into it."

Visit the store at www.symondspearmain.com.

