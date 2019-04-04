lana del rey posts preview of new music on instagram

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Lana Del Rey stans, like Sky Ferreira stans and Rihanna stans, are patient. They know that new music doesn’t come quickly, as casually as a Charli XCX bop or as frequently as a new Ariana classic. But, as happened with Sky Ferreira and Rihanna, they also know that eventually that patience is rewarded. And now, sad girls across the world (as much as you can) rejoice! Because Lana has blessed us with a snippet of new music.

In a post last night the singer shared with her fans an intimate clip of her singing an unnamed new song, complete with a lyrical caption that will surely be gracing e-girl Tumblrs and Finstas, superimposed over sepia toned screengrabs from Lolita as we speak.

The as yet untitled song is classic Lana, all stark minor piano chords and mewling vocals and Lana’s bee stung lips pouting sadly to camera as her lyrics play in the background. “You don’t ever have to be stronger than you really are, when you’re lying in my arms baby. You don’t ever have to go faster than your fastest pace, or faster than my fastest cars.”

Not much is known about Lana’s newest album, her sixth, except for its title — Norman Fucking Rockwell, which, honestly, we’re very into — and that it will be produced by Jack Antonoff, so this snippet is like gold dust for fans desperate for new Lana content.

More! Sad! Insta videos! Please!

