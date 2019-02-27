daily horoscopes: february 27, 2019

Today is all about strategic action.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see what the right moves to make might be.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Every time you’ve felt stuck or lost, you have found a way to get yourself back on track. Reference these times in the past to see what kinds of activities, conversations, environments, etc, get the wheels turning for you. Mercury retrograde begins next week, so it's not a good time to drag your feet or make excuses. Think about what you need to transform your relationship to your work, right now, and just do it.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Any action you take, today, should come from wanting to honestly express yourself, and showcase your talents and what you have to offer. Any moves made in spite of someone else, or in reaction to what anyone else wants or thinks of you won’t have the kind of impact you think they will. Be honest and clear about your intentions before doing anything that you will have to maintain. There are consequences, both good and bad, to every action. As long as you can accept what will come from what you do, you’ve got a green light.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s your day, Taurus. Your chance to show the universe and the people around you what you’re willing to do to be successful and live the life of your dreams. It’s your day to get really honest about what you believe in, what you want, and why you want it, to make a PSA through your actions. The only risk you take by being bold is weeding out the people and opportunities that aren’t ready or willing to hold it. Make a power move, today, and let the world step up to meet you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Your efforts in some area may end up being misunderstood in some way, today. Don’t use this as an excuse to drop everything or get angry with whoever doesn't understand you. This is an opportunity for you to advocate for yourself and see your vision through other people’s eyes. The more open and welcoming to others perception and the more you become intrigued by the process of communicating about your intentions and ideas, the more you have to gain. Be open to this exchange, today, and you may just have a breakthrough.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You are you, and no one else. Trying to measure up to other people’s standards of “success” or making a grand effort to “fit in” to your industry, friend group, etc, is boring and will garner nothing for you in terms of legacy. Use today to experiment with what you would do if you didn’t know the “rules” of what is expected of you, according to who you are and what you do. Make a fantasy plan of what your world would look like if you truly ran things the way you wanted. This is your life and it can be this way everyday if you want. For now, just let yourself dabble and see how it feels.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The planets are aligning to give you some kind of gift, but there is a chance you might miss it. Today is your day to practice receiving and recognizing when something is for you, and when it isn’t. Think about what kinds of energies/feelings you want to bring into your life instead of objects or people and it will be much easier to decipher what to open your arms to and what to let go. You deserve to have everything you want, but that requires that you know what that is on a deeper level. Get familiar with the level, today, and be open to what comes.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today isn’t as much about inviting in new opportunities, for you, as it is about being able to let something go. The more responsibilities, relationships, etc that you hang on to that are sub-par or that lack in long-term satisfaction are taking up prime real estate for things that really inspire, uplift, and grow you to take root. Take a look at your life and commitments and be willing to begin the process of making some cuts where necessary, with the knowledge that something better is waiting to come in once you make the difficult decision to make room.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your only job today is to create something and put it out into the world. Not to worry about how other people will receive it, not to think about if it’s “useful,” not to dwell on what it will “say about you,” just to make it from a place of authentic self-expression and to let the world receive it as it will. Most of the things we find useful or important in this world were created this way, and you deserve to know what this process of freely creating feels like. So, lean in to it and find ways to enjoy the journey.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

To give yourself a nudge in the right direction, re-remind yourself of far you have already come, today. Look at old awards, articles, love notes, acceptance letters or emails, and settle into how it felt to receive this kind of recognition and praise. Sometimes you dwell too much on the scary parts of success and reward. This practice will help you become fond of the good aspects of putting yourself out there, and maybe even push you to make a bold move to kick your work, love or creative life into high gear.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Taking action does not mean over-extending yourself or saying yes before you know if the arrangement will actually work for you. Be weary of urges to make split-second decisions or of agreeing to last minute commitments. Whatever begins rushed has the potential to rush and make you flustered until it ends. Create and commit to a vetting process for any opportunities that come your way, so that your life is only filled with things that give you a sense of joy and/or purpose.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s a good day to embrace the brilliance of slowness. Maybe you pick one task or genre of work and really get knee-deep in it for the day. Maybe you take more breaks than usual, or take more time to check, edit and re-work than you usually give yourself. Whatever it looks like for you, aim to be really present in what you’re doing rather than just focus on what you need to get done. The more you try this practice, the more you will see the positive effects it can have on you and your mental state, as well as the increase in the depth of your impact.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

How can you bridge the gap between who you are in private and who you are in front of other people, today? How can you make an honest attempt at revealing yourself and being free in new ways? This task is a longer-term process, but do something today to get the ball rolling. Sharing your story, wearing something you’ve been scared to show the world, or being more honest when asked “how are you?” are all ways you can begin to get comfortable being your authentic self, anywhere you are or are going.