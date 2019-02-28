wolfgang tillmans just remixed seth troxler

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Wolfgang Tillmans isn’t one to shy away from trying new things. The groundbreaking multidisciplinary artist's work is always evolving; from photography to video, projections to socio-political projects, art directing operas and beyond. In recent years, he’s also branched out seriously into making music. Hot on the heels of his collaboration with London-based musician Powell on a series of electronic experiments last November, he's back at it again. Except, this time he’s remixing for the very first time.

Wolfgang has reworked World of the Wars, a track taken from Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa’s conceptual Lost Souls of Saturn project Holes in the Holoverse, coming soon on R&S Records. LSOS, you see, is a project which intends to rally creative troops into fusing music, imagery and storytelling together to create something unique. “LSOS explore new ways to open doors of perception and challenge the reality vs. simulation paradigm,” says their Soundcloud bio, “whilst capturing the spirit of Alejandro Jodorowsky, Philip K. Dick, Sun Ra and the KLF within their music, live experiences and forthcoming films.”

Featuring Wolfgang’s chopped and screwed vocals (“va-va-voom” indeed) atop a very good house beat, get your first feel for the project here:

Catch Lost Souls of Saturn live at London's Village Underground on 18 April.

