helmut lang cast queer activists and adult film stars in new campaign

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Always innovative in their campaigns and collaborations, Helmut Lang’s latest instalment in the “Logo-Hack” series is no exception.



A collaboration with Russian-American multimedia artist Slava Mogutin, and his director Jan Wandrag, the new jeans collection for spring/summer 19 comes complete with a campaign featuring adult film stars and slogans from those numbers in the phone box your mum warned you about.

T-shirts, sweaters and sheer nylon tops are emblazoned with “1-833-HELL-YES (1-833-4355-937)”, “Helmut Go-Go” and “Stock Boyz”. The number even directs callers to a real, pre-recorded conversation with Slava.

The collection is intended to be a deconstruction of gender norms and hyper-masculine stereotypes, with black colourways and blocky font dominating each piece. Taking its inspiration from Slava’s 2017 book, Bros and Brosephines, the clothes appropriate the traditional uniform of mechanics, builders and contractors -- typically ‘masc’ jobs.

The casting for the campaign reflects the theme too. Forgoing the use of traditional models for the collection, Slava and Helmut Lang shot a selection of adult entertainers as well as queer activists and models, including Sean Ford, Keon Casmi and John Tuite.

The new collection is available now online and in selected Helmut Lang stores.

