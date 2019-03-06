daily horoscopes: march 6, 2019

There’s a New Moon in Pisces, today, but that’s not all.

Uranus, planet of spontaneity and abrupt change, makes a big move back into Taurus, today, and will be there for the next seven years.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how the energy of today may affect you for the long-term.

Pisces



(Feb.19-March 20)

Your New Moon of the year, today, boosted by Uranus’ move into Taurus, is your chance to make concrete change in your mindset and therefore your life. Take time, today, to really sit down and think about the kind of self-worth and world-outlook you want to have. Translate this to the kind of thoughts you’d think, the kinds of books you’d read, the kind of conversations you’d have, etc, if you did have those things and start to implement them in your life, now. The stars have aligned to make this shift a long-standing success.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

What do you allow to define who you are? What you do? What you have? Who you know? What you say? This is your question, today, and it’s a big one. Uranus moving from your sign to Taurus moves it from your side to holding a mirror in front of you, and you have no choice but to face it. Journal or discuss your answers to these questions of identity and worth. Know that they are always in a state of transformation, but it is still important to know where you are in whatever moment you’re in. This will give whatever else is going on in your life more context and also provide you with a roadmap for moving forward.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s an intense day for you, and an intense next seven-ish years, really. Your only way through it will be to always ask, “how can I center myself in this moment?” anytime you feel overwhelmed by the future or any chaos in your life. You thrive off of being grounded and knowing what’s next, but that just might not be a reality for a while. The only thing you can control is your reaction to this chaos, and this is what you can work on, today and on into the future. Your other lesson is to learn how to lean on others and ask for the support you need, but that will always come from you being present and honest with yourself, first.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Who you are and how you want the world to receive you is in the process of a major shift, right now. Take as much time for pause as you need, and be as public about your process as feels comfortable. Having your story validated or reflected back to you may be an extremely profound experience, right now, but if it feels like it will put too much pressure on you, heed that feeling. Your job is to figure out why there is a difference between what you do alone, and what you only do when others watch. This is a practice you will be able to explore for a while, so don’t rush it. Let yourself succumb to this awkward but necessary process.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Today is a test to see how well you can stay calm, cool, and collected when you don’t know where you “stand” with the people, projects, etc that you’re currently invested in. You tend to obsess when you aren’t sure if something is “okay,” and the energy of today, and the next while, won’t give you that satisfaction. It’s your job to find tools and coping mechanisms that help you remain present and content, whether or not the outside world gave you permission to be.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Increased visibility means increased vulnerability, and you are on the precipice of this. This precarious edge is good for you and is exactly where you should be. You are doing incredible things and deserve to get recognized for them, but are you actually ready for it? What would being “ready” look like for you? Are you willing to initiate that process? What fear is coming up for you and why? The more you face this process, the more confident you will become and the bigger and brighter you will be able to shine without issue. Start the journey now.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This New Moon wants to help you seperate what is actually happening in your relationships vs the narrative that you’ve created about them in your head. It is a challenge to take accountability for your expectations and to apologize when you have been wrong, but this is what is required of you, now. First, really understand why you are where you are, how you got there, and what you wish was different. This will give you all of the information you need for the kind of resolution and re-routing you deserve.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today’s transits encourage you to let go of some things. Whether it be identification with traits you don’t want to be associated with, relationships that keep you in bad cycles, or habits you indulge in daily that don’t serve you or your larger purpose, it’s time to make a plan for how you are going to make some changes. The changes can be incremental or big overhauls, depending on what you think will work best for you long-term, but the important thing is that you recognize what isn’t helping you, and that you become willing to see it go. Work through this first step, today, and the rest will follow.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There’s no denying that your relationships are about to undergo some major changes. It’s time to tie up any loose ends, have any hard conversations, and inspect the foundation of the connections you cherish most. The key to all of this is communication. Get on the same page with everyone before things get rough. If you don’t initiate and invest in these difficult or awkward conversations, no one else will. Do whatever you need to to be able to step up to the plate and get the ball rolling yourself before things are completely out of your hands.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be very careful about taking things for granted, right now. The foundation we stand on is often overlooked, but yours is about to get rocked in some unexpected ways for the next little while. Use this New Moon to start some sort of gratitude practice (journal, prayer, etc), so that you are always aware of what you have and why it is important to you. As things begin to unravel, this practice will be a useful anchor and will help to show you what may need more time, attention, or love from you than you’ve been offering.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You tend to show up for people you cherish in very material, useful ways, but this may not be their favorite way of receiving, or a form of affection that they can receive at all. Check in with your habits of care, appreciation, and love and make sure they are being accepted and understood the way you intend them to be. Would you be willing to change your delivery if not? What feels like healthy compromise to you? These are the questions that will help to keep you grounded and make lasting, necessary change.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your planet making a big move may feel like pressure for you to do the same. This isn’t necessarily the case. Just like your planet, right now is your time to learn how to root down and invest in intention rather than productivity. What does slowness look like for you, in your life right now? How can it be sustainable? When has pushing and wanting things to move been detrimental to your growth and what you actually wanted? Sit with your answers to these questions and let them guide you through this time and beyond.