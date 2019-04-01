watch adam driver, bill murray, and chloë sevigny battle zombies

Bill Murray was the first to tease The Dead Don’t Die, early last year. “I’ve got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It’s a zombie movie,” Murray told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that’s so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors…it shoots over the summer. But, no, I will not play a zombie.”

The trailer reveals that Murray will play a small town cop alongside Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny, and the trio must spring into action after a brutal attack at the local diner. Everyone is quick to assume that a wild animal forced themselves inside, but Driver knows better. “I’m thinking zombies. You know, the undead? Ghouls,” he says, deadpan. The scenes that follow document their hilarious journey to save the citizens of Centerville from the zombies, who “gravitate towards things they did in real life” like drink loads of coffee or chardonnay (“Did she just say chardonnay?”). Iggy Pop makes for a convincing ghoul, though a sword-wielding Tilda Swinton is “quite confident” in her ability to defend herself against the undead. “Oh man, this isn’t going to end well,” Driver adds.

While Murray alluded to the great cast, he was actually quite modest in how star-studded of a Jarmusch affair this little zombie movie is. Steve Buscemi, Selena Gomez, Luka Sabbat, Rosie Perez, Danny Glover, Austin Butler, Caleb Landry Jones, Tom Waits, RZA, and Carol Kane round out “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled.” The film hits theaters June 14, but you can watch the trailer below.