this new netflix movie looks like a mixture of ‘a quiet place’ and ‘birdbox’

Horror films these days are all about sensory deprivation. Gone are the days when terror came from chainsaws and clowns on tricycles. Instead, scary movies are now all about taking away people’s sight or voices.

Continuing this trend is the upcoming Netflix Original movie The Silence. Based on the book by Tim Lebbon, the film stars the brilliant Stanley Tucci and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka. It follows Shipka’s character, Ally Andrews, a teenager who lost her hearing aged 13, as the world is overrun by bat-like creatures that hunt humans by sound. The plot also seems to involve an enigmatic cult and something about the end of the world. Basically, it looks wild.

Netflix have just shared the trailer for the film, which was directed by horror aficionado John R. Leonetti, and it looks scary enough to silence you completely.

Thankfully, there’s not long to wait until this absolutely terrifying film drops on Netflix as The Silence comes out on April 12.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

