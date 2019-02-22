daily horoscopes: february 22, 2019

It will be easy to jump to conclusions and create unnecessary stories in your head, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for help with remaining calm and collected among the potential chaos.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Be very strategic about how you use your thoughts, today. It will be easy for you to find dread to focus on or to make assumptions about how things will be or are without much evidence. Give people and situations the benefit of the doubt and try to remain fixated on things that feel good to think about. The more you can be outdoors or creating something with your hands and less consumed by whatever your brain wants you to worry about, the better.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You may have the opportunity to step into some kind of powerful position, today. Whether it be in an argument, at work, over a friend, etc, and it is crucial that you use this responsibility wisely. This is a defining moment that will have much more of a long-term impact than you think. Be intentional and compassionate with how you wield your influence and today could put you in an excellent position. Remember that the tables can always turn and choose your moves accordingly.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You are being asked to let go of something major, today. Only you know what it is, and only you can do it. You have done all you can to salvage it and linger and wait, but you know in your bones that it’s time to release your grip, and today is the day. Know that this is the initiation of a longer process, that your decision will have a ripple effect in your life that you cannot predict or control, but that you will get through it. Trust yourself and your desire to be released from whatever this is and call on the help you need to make this process as smooth as it can be.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You may feel very tempted to over-extend yourself in a couple of different directions, today. The secret to sustainability is to create priorities and stick to them as diligently as possible. What three things will you do your best at, today? Anything outside of this list should only get your moderate time, attention, and effort and/or be pushed to another day. Trying to do everything sets you up for potential disappointment on a day that is ripe with potential for success and fulfillment.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

No one has control over you but you. It’s important to remember this, today, as you may feel very cornered by your circumstances or relationships. Relationships are a continuous choice and commitment. If someone is not honoring that commitment, you need to honor yourself and do what’s best for you. If your circumstances feel oppressive, all you can do is attempt to create as much happiness, fulfillment and freedom within them as you feel capable of. As long as you keep showing up as best you can, you’re on the right path.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you are feeling inadequate in something, make an attempt to check in with what the actual expectations are of you in that arrangement. There is no use overworking yourself and not knowing where it will get you. Get back in touch with the incentive for continuing on in this commitment and define what makes something worthwhile. If it is other people’s benefit or approval, check in with them, otherwise set the standard for yourself and adjust your behavior and intentions accordingly.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your planet gets an energetic boost, today and it will be hard to sit still. Just don’t let this scatter your mind in a million different directions, considering every possible task you could use to put this extra energy towards. If you are feeling this way, ask yourself who you are trying to impress or what you are think you would be accomplishing by stretching yourself thin in the name of “productivity.” Ease is the name of the game, today. Find that sweet spot and know where you’re going with it so you don’t run yourself dry.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Any truth you have been trying to hide or avoid will most likely force you to face it, today. This is a good thing. Whatever you deal with now, you can then move on and find true closure from, which is what you deserve. Think about why it has taken you so long to embrace the nature of whatever situation is coming to a head. What did this situation mean to you or say about you? How can you nip these kinds of things in the bud in the future? Whatever brings you the most peace is what you should always prioritize, even if the process is difficult.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What has your relationship to trust been like, lately? Where are you building it successfully in your life? Where are you resisting it or holding back out of fear? Human relationships are pretty much all we have, and the basis of them is building and maintaining a sense of trust. Take a close look at the ways you can show up for deeper connection and embrace the vulnerable process of letting other people in.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You being in your groove is great, but if you want to stay there, you have to make sure you are maintaining the connections, routines, thoughts and attitudes that got you to where you are. Remain consistent with your contact and think about how you can bring this elevated energy into the spaces that support you instead of dropping off from fear that you’ll lose it of you let anything else in or shift your attention for a second. Anything that can be destroyed by you maintaining what feeds you was not yours to begin with.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The energy of today creates an atmosphere you thrive in, but this can also make it hard for you to empathize with those who are having a harder time. Providing support for people while they are down and you are where you are is difficult, but this is your chance to practice at it. Think about what you needed to hear when you were there and recognize that those moments of doubt and fear were crucial to you understanding the worth and beauty of where you are, now. Maintain your boundaries, but do your best to share your wealth.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Beware of making choices purely with the intention to create a specific outcome, today. The mystery of what may come from what you put out into the universe is what makes life exciting and worthwhile. So, focus mainly on the energy of your intention. What place is this request, idea, etc, coming from? Is this the kind of energy you want in response? If not, you may want to hold off on asking until you’re in a better place or keep tweaking until it feels right. There’s no rush, so opt for what is responsible and you can always upgrade later.