a hard house meets acid and techno mix, from polish producer vtss

Marta Michalak.

Given just how eclectic both her selections and own productions are, it's pretty hard to define VTSS aka Martyna Maja and her sound. It's like she took the best of techno and shoved it in a blender with industrial, acid, hard house, and EDM. The Berlin-based Polish DJ and producer — who's been on our radar since we witnessed her 2017 gig at Unsound Festival in Krakow — released her super promising debut EP, Self Will, last month.

Thoroughly impressed, we asked the Intrepid Skin affiliate and resident of infamous Warsaw party Brutaz to take a break from her hectic booking schedule to make us a mix. The result is guaranteed to make you increasingly desperate to exchange your work desk for the dance floor.

“The mix was recorded the day before my move out from Warsaw to Berlin," VTTS told i-D over email, "So obviously I’ve been going through some serious life changes. Lately, I’ve been feeling really focused, really intense, and yet I feel an inner peace and highly driven. I think you might be able to hear that in the mix.” Without further ado, we'll leave you to slide into your weekend with this very sick soundtrack.

Track list:

December - Night of Nights

Evil Dust - Yes

Kuldaboli - Trudu þinum eigin audum

Voiron - Let's Voiron (Craigie Knowes)

Effet Rose - Dance for me

Body Beat Ritual - Instinct Primitive (VTSS Remix)

AIROD - Physical Pressure

Unit Moebius - Necroid

Minimum Syndicat - 5400 Degrees

Mas - Elle est borgne

Adam x - Digital eyes

Randomer - Hidden

The Advent - Untitled Lost

VTSS - CET Unlimited

Bjarki - 123 Here 2

DJ DISRESPECT - A TUNNEL (RAVE MIX)

Mike Dearborn - Defeat

New Frames - In the Night

Chaotic Ramses - War

VTSS - Versatility

The Horrorist - Flesh is the fever

Cypher - Skyhigh (Rave Creator's Black Gold Mix)

This article originally appeared on i-D DE.