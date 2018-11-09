earl sweatshirt, kelsey, lu and the best of new music friday

Image via Spotify

Before you question the legitimacy of its place in this week’s playlist, believe it or not Ariana Grande’s thank u, next only came out less than a week ago. That’s right: thank u, next has become the definitive cultural anthem of our generation in six days.

It doesn’t kick-off the playlist, because we imagine you, like us (and Bieber), have listened to it with a verve and repetition reserved only for pop music of the very highest calibre. (See also: Robyn, Honey.)

The starting point is Kelsey Lu’s beautiful new track, Due West, produced by Rodaidh Mcdonald with additional work from Skrillex, apparently. Then, the return of Earl Sweatshirt, with Nowhere2go. Earl wrote on Instagram “YOOOO TO SAY IM EXCITED TO FINALLY B GIVING YALL MUSIC IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT. THIS YEAR HAS BEEN THE TOUGHEST 1 OF MY LIFE. THANK U FOR FUCKING WIT ME LIKE ALLBLACK.” So that’s that.

Elsewhere there’s a track from Lil Peep’s posthumous album, Come Over When You’re Sober, pt. 2, new Anderson .Paak, produced by Dr Dre, and a track taken from the eponymous debut album of i-D cover star Tommy Genesis (we added Bad Boy, but Play With It also bangs). There’s also new singles from i-D Class of 2018 graduate Chrystal, Vibe, Class of 2017 graduate Nilufer Yanya, Heavyweight Champion of the World (not a Reverend and the Makers cover, gutted) and star of our portfolio of young, incendiary jazz musicians, Poppy Ajudha, with When You Watch Me.

There’s funky tracks from Little Dragon, DUUV, Homeshake, and there’s more melancholy numbers from Kodie Shane, Roses Gabor and THEY. — depending on your weekend vibe.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.