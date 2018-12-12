daily horoscopes: december 12, 2018

The planet of communication moves into Sagittarius, today, and we all just want the truth.

But, it may be hard to find and to act on.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how to navigate the day, regardless.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your ideas need a bit more stability, than usual, with all of the wishy-washy energy in the air. Share them with others, write about them, and research them thoroughly to give them more life and a chance at making it through the haze.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

What is true for you is not necessarily true for other people. Don’t exhaust yourself trying to convince anyone that what you believe is “right.” The best way to demonstrate that, if you truly believe it, is to live these values for yourself and let people decide what works for themselves, now.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Being social for the sake of being social is a fun part of being human. Attempt to engage with people outside of your usual circles, today, to expose yourself to new ideas and energies. If fear or insecurity arises, address it, but know that you don’t have to listen. Understand what those feelings are trying to “save” you from, assure them that you are alright without them,, and try to just have fun.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

There are a million ways to be successful and get where you want to be. Avoid subscribing to a narrow view that will continue to close in on you and make you feel small and hopeless. Expand your understanding of what achievement can look like, so you don’t spend your life chasing someone else’s dream.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Be careful about becoming addicted to the feeling of being “right.” Is it really worth the alienation? Be strategic about how you can coexist with ideas and ways of being that you wouldn’t choose for yourself. We’re all (mostly) human, and part of the experience is figuring it out as we go.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your devout commitment to your declarations, regardless of how long ago you made them or if they are still true for you now, is detrimental to your growth. Personal and collective truth is always changing. Give yourself room to explore and be fluid with what you feel and think and never convince yourself that you need to be stuck for the sake of appearances.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If your actions have been out of alignment with your values, lately, it’s time to snap back into form. It is hard for people to understand how to approach you if your words and your ways conflict. Do your best to follow-through on your word, in all ways, now. Not just for them, but for you.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Sometimes, you let people convince you of things that your body and spirit tell you aren’t true. It is important, now more than ever, that you listen to your intuition rather than live in a place of false hope. It may lead you to hard decisions now, but will save you a world of pain later.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Whatever you do with repetition becomes your reality. What do you do, over and over, day by day, that doesn’t bring joy or sustainability? Breaking habits isn’t easy, but the process is preferable over living a life based on mere convenience, don’t you think?

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You may find yourself bumping up against the values you received growing up, especially this time of year. At this point, it’s up to you to either claim them or let them go. To allow yourself to hang in the balance will cause unnecessary anguish. Face them, assess what serves you, and replace the rest.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can feel what’s right, but you refuse to do it, that’s on you. Knowing what’s “right” is tricky. So, when you come to clear conclusions and you hesitate to act, ask yourself why. You can weave the hard truths into your life in small ways, just whatever you do, don’t ignore your instincts.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There are a lot of people who would like to see you doubt yourself and keep your power to yourself. Don’t satisfy them by making yourself or your impact small. It’s time to think big, Scorpio. You deserve monumental blessings and opportunities but they won’t come if you don’t seek them.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.