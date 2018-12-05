robyn's 'honey' video is a steamy ode to the club

“No, you're not gonna get what you need/ But baby, I have what you want,” Robyn sings on “Honey,” the title track off her latest album and her first solo release in eight years. She isn’t wrong. In fact, Robyn has exactly what we want — the hypnotic music video for “Honey,” and it’s been dropped today. The Max Vitali directed visuals (he also did “Call Your Girlfriend”) for the sweet bop of a song, show our favorite Swedish pop star surrendering to the rhythm in a dark, sweaty, strobe-lit nightclub. It’s only fitting, considering how Robyn’s clubbing experience inspired much of the album and her outlook on life.

In an open casting call posted on Twitter, Robyn asked for “modern and liberated supporters to send in videos of themselves dancing,” and lucky fans joined her for the energetic shoot in London. According to the press release, “Robyn wanted the process of making the video to also embody her mantra of bringing people together and communicating in person.” “This video is for you and everyone who found a piece of heaven on the dance floor,” she tweeted. Come get your honey!