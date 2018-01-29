your next netflix binge-watch is a post-apocalyptic scandi thriller

Screenshot via YouTube

The first Danish original series is coming to Netflix, and it looks just as dark and stylized as we would’ve hoped. The Rain follows two siblings who emerge from a nuclear bunker to find a brutal virus has wiped out most of the population. They soon join forces with a small guerrilla group of other survivors, who seek out safety in a post-apocalyptic Scandinavia. In true Netflix style, the group soon discover that, even when almost all of humanity has been wiped out, the trials and tribulations of adolescence, love, jealousy, and friendship still present themselves. Drama and heartbreak ensues, naturally.

Considering the success of the dark-humored, nihilistic End of the Fucking World, and the sinister, science-fiction horror series Dark, we can only imagine The Rain will be the internet’s next obsession.

Stay alive. Stay dry.

The Rain will launch in 2018.

