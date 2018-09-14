riton and kah-lo made us this mix of bangers to keep summer going

Courtesy of Riton & Kah-Lo

Unless your ears have been seriously deprived of great dance music for several years now, you’ll be familiar with UK producer Riton and Nigerian vocalist Kah-Lo. It all kicked off for the dream team back in 2016 with guaranteed party-starter and Grammy-nominated Rinse & Repeat, currently sitting at a cool eight million views. Since then, they’ve leveled up with releases of Fake ID, Ginger, Up & Down and an impressive rework of Selena Gomez’s Back to You.

Side-stepping from their usual house tunes in a decidedly chill Afrobeats direction, on new single " Catching Feelings" we find Kah-Lo teaming up with breakthrough artist Mr Eazi on vocals. Taken from their forthcoming album Foreign Ororo, due 28 September, it highlights the versatility listeners should expect from the album.

With their recent discography undoubtedly some of the best new music we’ve heard, we called on Riton and Kah-Lo to make us a mix that’ll keep this summer going for as long as possible. “Featuring a few tracks from the forthcoming LP, this is my ‘Best Of’ summer 2018,” says Riton. “From Lagos to Ibiza, these are bangers to make your booty go up and down.” Well, you heard the man!

Riton & Kah-Lo headline London's Birthdays on 29 September



read more

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.