i-d horoscopes: september 27, 2018

The Moon moves into Taurus, and the Sun and Mars share a kiss (AKA form a trine) which sets us up for success in all that we do, today. The challenge will be to make sure that we care focusing our energy on what counts.



Peep the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs down below for a better idea of what this all might mean for you.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

To get things done today, you may need to put your phone on mute and find some place to be by yourself. Your mind is sharp and you won’t want to feel obligated or tempted to use all you’ve got to help anyone but you. You are doing all of this work because you want to get somewhere. Where or what is that place? Become laser-focused on that trajectory and block out any excess noise.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will most likely feel happiest around people you love, today. If you can, take the day to be creative and engage with what turns you on. Make plans for how you’ll put everything into action, but avoid becoming obsessive over the details. Enjoy yourself and see how everything changes when the goal is to just feel good.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are bold, honest and inquisitive, but you often struggle with stamina. Turn to your diet and movement routines today to see where you could build more strength in your body and therefore your mind and energy. Incorporate some kind of regenerative ritual into your night routine. Focus on whatever will help you to be more present and pace yourself so that you can keep consistent energy while you go for the gold.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is a test of if you know your own limits. Check in frequently with yourself and see what bodily and psychic signals start to come in when you have reached capacity. Pushing yourself past these signs will only make you and your work suffer. Once you have an idea of your patterns and signals, you can start to make pre-determined boundaries that help you to build and maintain more than just material wealth.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

The Sun illuminates Mars in your sign, today, and the spotlight is put on what you have accomplished since Mars came to assist you and your efforts (between 05/15 and now), are you ready? Do you feel proud and accomplished or wracked with worry or shame? In either case, interrogate why and accept yourself for however you’re feeling. This is just a check-in. You best work has yet to have been made, experienced and adored. Hang tight.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You are starting to notice that who you are and how you like to do things is quite different than the majority of people around you. Don’t let this shake you. Your unique approach is the breath of fresh air the world needs. If you’re doing something to negatively affect others, change it. Otherwise, learn to love who you are and drop the games of comparison that no one ever wins.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You have been set up to prosper today, Aries. Take full advantage by actively engaging in whatever you want to come to fruition. Don’t question things that come to you with ease. Run with what is given to you and honor the gift by making something of it that you and the generations before and after you can be proud of.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

The Moon moves into your sign today and puts you in a soft mood with soft feelings. Lean in to how you’re feeling and avoid being a part of any meetings or encounters that may force you to be in a position of trying to prioritize “logic” over intuition. Your intuition will be the one who guides you in the right direction, now. Follow it and trust where it leads you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You will find that inspiration and direction come from what seems to be nowhere, today. That’s your intuition talking. Make spontaneous moves that support your long-term vision and spend as much time in nature and with your breath as you can. Keep a journal or sketchbook on hand and write/draw/create freely and see what comes out. The next few days are all about exploration and experimentation. Embrace it.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

In order for you to be productive, you need to be comfortable. Today, make food, temperature, outfit, and music choices that set the vibe for you to feel in flow. The work feels better to do and is better to give and receive when it comes out of you feeling your best. Lean into the aspects of your environment that inspire and uplift you and get it done.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

A zing of energy and momentum has found you, today. What are you going to do with it? Check in with your plans for the year and for your life at large and make a plan-of-action to follow. Alignment should feel good. Start your day with something that brings you into a feeling of “yes” to help set the tone, and sprinkle other moments of regeneration in throughout the day to make it all more satisfying and sustainable.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

What do you really want, Virgo? What experience, object or dynamic is really calling to you, lately? You’ve been so engrossed in work and your desires deserve some more space on the stage. Draw out a mind-map of all of the things you want, right now. Compile them into a list, and then give them all fulfillment dates. It will give you something exciting to look forward to and work towards which is exactly what you need.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.