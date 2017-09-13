watch beyoncé’s moving speech on climate change at the hurricane relief telethon

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, Hand in Hand charity held a telethon to raise money for the millions of people affected. During the broadcast, Beyoncé made a powerful speech urging people to donate, stick together to help one another and, importantly, acknowledge the consequences of climate change. "During the time when it's impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country," she starts, "just when you think it couldn't possibly get any worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage, and forever change lives".

She continued by highlighting how such disasters don't discriminate: "They don't see if you're an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor. It doesn't matter if you're from Third Ward or River Oaks, we're all in this together."

Beyoncé's goes on to speak about climate change. "The effects of climate change are playing out around the world everyday. Just this past week, we've seen devastation from the monsoon in India, an 8.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico and multiple catastrophic hurricanes," she explained. "Irma alone has left a trail of death and destruction from the Caribbean to Florida to the Southern United States. We have to be prepared for what comes next."



You can donate to the Hand in Hand relief efforts here.