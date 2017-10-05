king krule turned down the opportunity to work with kanye west

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

They say that sometimes in life, learning to say "no" is just as important as learning to say yes. Not entirely sure who "they" are, but I read it on Instagram once so it must be true.

Dubious origins of inspirational quotes aside, King Krule, aka Archy Marshall, has clearly heeded this sound advice given the news that he recently said a big fat no to Kanye West. The south Londoner's new album The Ooz will be dropping on the lucky date of Friday the 13th this month, and in the build up to the big day he divulged some juicy tidbits to The New York Times.

Discussing the high profile offers he's fielded, he recalls "getting hit up by Kanye to go to the studio," continuing, "anyone else in my shoes would've done it... I couldn't be bothered."

Couldn't be bothered! Couldn't be bothered! Imagine that! Being in such a powerful position that you've got the ability and self-confidence to turn down actual Kanye West? Incredible.

Actually though — it is, incredible. Because it indicates that King Krule's not doing it just for the names or the retweets or the opportunity for career defining cameo on KUWTK, but because he actually wants to make good music. As the article notes, "it wasn't out of a sense of superiority, [Archy] stressed, but because of the pressure to create on call."

I guess sometimes you have to be Krule to be kind.