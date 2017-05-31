young photographers explore the diversity of beauty today: part two

"What does beauty mean to me? Freckles!" Evan Browning

Photography Evan Browning

"There's beauty when you accept your body and you move around without shame, without pretending to be skinnier or rounder. Without believing what you see on social media as a rule, just being proud of your body shape in a natural and desexualized way, accepting your nature, your tits, your bottom, and your nose, enjoying the beauty of your body's folds." Anabel Navarro

Photography Anabel Navarro

"Beauty isn't a description, it's a connection." Amber Nixon

Photography Amber Nixon

"I wish to encourage people with my photography to find beauty in themselves. Presently, I believe that nothing makes a girl so beautiful as regular sex and a tiny bit of drugs. Just mystic guide on beauty as it is. Just a wave of current flow." Anastasiya Lazurenko

Photography Anastasiya Lazurenko