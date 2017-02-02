yoko ono is making a movie about her relationship with john lennon

Decades after his death in 1980, John Lennon and Yoko Ono still resonate as one of the most iconic and influential couples of our time. Their relationship was woven into their art, activism, and music; and 26 years after his tragic assassination, Lennon is still a muse to the modern art icon.

Deadline has reported that Ono is developing a movie about their relationship with The Theory Of Everything producer Michael De Luca. In a statement, De Luca said the film "will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage, and activism in the US, with the intention of inspiring today's youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want."

The film, which is currently untitled, will track the two from their first meeting in 1966 — while Ono was preparing her London exhibition Unfinished Paintings and Objects — through their 11-year marriage, musical collaborations, and enduring commitment to peace.

Beyond being a beautiful story about two inspiring people, the project also comes at a vital time as a new generation is realizing the power they possess to change the world through community engagement and protest — causes the two championed.

Lennon's early life has previously been detailed in the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, in which Aaron Taylor-Johnson played him as a young man. For the record, Ono was a big fan. But we're glad their relationship will be explored and celebrated, after years of being shadowed by the demise of the Beatles. After all, as any fan of the pair knows, they only made each other better.