yayoi kusama's pumpkin installation reopens after selfie accident

The art world was sent into a tailspin (of giggles) last week, when a visitor tripped and fell in Yayoi Kusama's installation Infinity Room - All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, currently on show at Washington D.C.'s Hirshhorn Museum. The guest was apparently taking a selfie before the accident, damaging one of the polka-dotted, LED-lit pumpkins — with an estimated value of $800,000.

Museum spokesperson Allison Peck explained the guest "took an accidental misstep," leading the Hirshhorn to temporarily close the room. But Kusama fans need not fear: it's all back up and running now. There is an increased security presence, plus additional visitor services staff to guide guests in interacting with the installation. The artist herself has arranged for the delivery of a replacement pumpkin, The New York Times reports, so all will be well soon. Remember, selfie safely kids.

