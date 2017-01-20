yale is hosting a three-day symposium to honor prince and bowie

A year on from the passing of David Bowie and Prince, Yale University is partnering with musicians and artists to celebrate and consider the icon's legacies. The symposium, titled Blackstar Rising & The Purple Reign: Celebrating the Legacies of David Bowie and Prince, will run between January 25-28. Across three days Solange, Questlove, TV on the Radio, and Sheila E will join creatives, scholars, and journalists in holding lectures and discussion regarding how the two "championed aesthetic, social, and cultural freedom and rule-breaking in their respective repertoires and ultimately revolutionized racial, gender, and sexual identity politics in popular music culture."

All events will be free, the full schedule can be found here.