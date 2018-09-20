marc jacobs shouts out the hardworking team behind his label on instagram

Image via Instagram

Marc Jacobs has used Instagram to open the doors to his fashion label and introduce the hardworking team who make his shows possible. From jewelery to casting, shoes to bags, hair to make-up, sound to set, Jacobs uploaded a series of videos in which his followers can meet the vast team of people working tirelessly behind the scenes. The result is an alternative view to fashion week, beyond the glossy catwalk pictures we usually find in our feed.

Each post highlights the amount of work put into each individual look. The videos chart the progression of a show from sketches to runway. It starts with an insight into the designers and collections that inspired him, Marc discussing how he believes the industry shouldn’t be a competition, but a space for creative energy where designers should support and encourage each other.

To hear from the rest of team, watch all the videos over on the Marc Jacobs Instagram now!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.