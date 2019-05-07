alastair mckimm is i-D’s new global editor-in-chief!

Photograph by Ezra Petroni

Since the announcement of Holly Shackleton’s departure from i-D at the end of February, we’ve all spent no small amount of time pondering who should step into what are, understatedly, some pretty big shoes to fill. Well, we’re over the moon to be able to put an end to the speculation and announce the appointment of Alastair McKimm, i-D’s former Fashion Director, to the role of Global Editor-In-Chief!

Beginning his career at i-D in 2001, the intervening years saw Alastair’s rise from his role as assistant to Edward Enninful, the magazine’s then-Fashion Director, to that very same position in 2013. i-D and Alastair have become synonymous. Over the course of his tenure, he also made his name as one of the most in-demand stylists of our time, counting David Sims, Willy Vanderperre, and Craig McDean among his regular collaborators, and creating some of the most impactful images to ever grace this magazine’s pages.

Though it was with a heavy heart that we said goodbye to Alastair towards the end of last year, today’s announcement proves that certain goodbyes just aren’t meant to last forever. As Lucy Delacherois-Day, i-D’s publisher, explains, “Alastair is a part of the i-D family so it felt like the natural next step to look at how he can further embed his incredible experience of the industry across i-D and bring his creative style to this global brand. He has a deep understanding of fashion and luxury industries. The focus on emerging talent remains as true as it did when it was launched -- supporting young talent across fashion, photography, styling, journalism and design, and this will continue to be a big focus of Alastair’s. We are so excited to have him back at the helm to continue to move the i-D brand forward into its next era.”

“i-D changed my life.” Alastair continues. “It’s the first fashion publication that really spoke to me personally and the reason I became a stylist. I started collecting the magazine in the 90s and I’ve been fortunate enough to work for the brand in some capacity for my entire career, from assistant to stylist to Fashion Director, and now to be part of the big picture and future vision is beyond my wildest dreams. i-D has always been a platform for the most inspiring new voices and continuing that legacy is what I’m most excited about.”

Alastair, we’re just as excited as you are -- thrilled to have you back!

In no particular order, here are a few of Al's greatest hits...

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.