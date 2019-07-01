kim kardashian west's new brand will no longer be called 'kimono'

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Last week, Kim Kardashian West announced that she would be making her foray into shapewear and lingerie with the launch of a new line. The inclusive collection would include bras, bodysuits, and asymetric underwear in a range of colors and sizes, but there was one big problem — it’s name. Kardashian West declared on social media that the upcoming project would be named “Kimono,” a pun that is obviously also the name of a traditional Japanese garment.

People quickly responded by calling out the reality star for appropriation, since the line of body-hugging shapewear clearly has nothing to do with Japan. "'Kimono' are not just clothes but are a symbol that evokes precious memories and important life events. #KimOhNo," one user wrote on Twitter.

Still, last week KKW had no plans to change the name, telling The New York Times it was a “nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”

Now, after the mayor of Kyoto, one of the largest cities in Japan, sent an open letter urging her to "reconsider" the name, Kardashian West is finally taking the complaints seriously. Despite stating that she had “the best intentions in mind,” she has announced that she is renaming her line, which is set to debut this month.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always,” she wrote on Twitter.

Let’s hope she gets it right this time.