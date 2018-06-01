kanye west's new 'ye' merch is wyoming chic

Nowadays, it seems like every rapper and singer wants to stage a pop up shop no matter the occasion. But Kanye West was one of the first artists to demonstrate the power of merch. Hypebeasts everywhere could be seen wearing his Life of Pablo t-shirts after the album’s release. The designs were so popular, in fact, Forever21 was accused of knocking off the designs. Of course, Kanye couldn't let the surprise release of his new album 'Ye go without some accompanying merch. The running motif on the new T-shirts and hoodies is a scenic image of a mountain range, Wyoming messily scribbled over it. In a way, the pieces kind of feel like tourist t-shirts on acid. Seems like Wyoming might be finally having its fashion moment.

Fans are able to purchase the new T-shirts and hoodies on Kanye West’s online store now, but they won’t ship for another three to four weeks. The standout is a pinkish tie-dye long-sleeve tee that features what looks like hand drawn paintings of the sun and solar system. It’s not cheap, Kanye pricing the piece at $145. If you want to help rationalize the costly purchases to yourself a little bit more, each merch piece comes with a digital copy of Ye.

You can cop Kanye’s ode to Wyoming here.