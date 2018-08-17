ariana grande’s 'sweetener' and everything else you need to listen to today

It's Friday! There's new music from everyone and their mum! Whole albums of the stuff including Ariana Grande’s long-awaited Sweetener, Stefflon Don’s SECURE, Mitski’s Be the Cowboy and Death Cab’s Thank You for Today. And because we truly care, we’ve listened to the aforementioned in their entirety, selecting the best songs and adding them to our BEST NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST especially for you. Potentially the highlight of those? It’s the moment on multi-platinum selling pop angel Ariana’s album track borderline (ft. Missy Elliot) when Missy goes: “I wanna chew on you like fresh grapes”, which, I’m sure you’ll agree, is pretty funny.

The Pixels among you will know that it’s been a big week for Rina Sawayama. Not only was yesterday her birthday (Happy belated Bday RS!), but on Tuesday she came out as a “queer jaPANese cherry blossom!” with the release of pansexual bop Cherry. Meanwhile, Cat Power shared the first single from her forthcoming album Wanderer, a moving number called Woman that features lovely woman Lana Del Rey, which you can read more about here. Remember way back in January when we introduced you to Queens singer duendita? She’s back at it again with a completely beautiful song called Magdalena that’ll calm you right down.

After something a bit heavier? Brooke Candy has called on Pussy Riot and Mykki Blanco to feature on her furious sex-positive anthem, My Sex. Go take an exclusive first-look at the wild wild video for that here. We love Chattanooga rapper BbyMutha’s ode to a Mean Girls’ high school icon, Janis Ian Dyke. Then there’s Drenge’s Outside, Duckwrth’s FALL BACK and slowthai’s Drug Dealer.

Like that wasn’t enough, there’s also new stuff from Sons of Raphael, Connan Mockasin, The Lemon Twigs, Sam Fender, Lil Silva, Uffie(!), Dizzy Fae, Cola Boyy, MONEYPHONE and plenty more. Enjoy :)

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.