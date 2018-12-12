fashion icon jonah hill announces his next project is in clothing

Photo via Instagram.

Mid90s director Jonah Hill has come a long way from his Superbad-era looks, and his style evolution has not only been highly documented by i-D, but also by an entire Instagram account dedicated to his streetwear looks (@jonahfits). The scumbro king knows his sartorial choices won’t go unnoticed, and it looks like the actor is finally officially leaning into his fashion icon status. While speaking at a GQ LIVE even in Los Angeles, on a panel with his Mid90s cast (including Sunny Suljic and Ryder McLaughlin), he told moderator Zach Baron, “All I will say is my next endeavor is in clothing.”

Jonah’s starred in a number of Palace promos and made the sweetest zine, so we’re not totally surprised by this news. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited. More recently, Jonah’s turned in his torn tie dye tees for more minimalist, dark colored director duds while promoting Mid90s. Fear not. Apparently, Jonah’s been on a “style cleanse,” and he told his fans all about that, too. “It’s nice to have a similar outfit on press tours so you always know what you’re wearing and don’t have to plan out, like, thousands of outfits” he said.