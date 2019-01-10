amber valletta and fumiko imano star in the loewe spring/summer 19 lookbook

Photography Fumiko Imano

Since 2014 the wonderful people at Loewe have been releasing a limited edition hardcover book of the season’s collection. For spring/summer 19 it comes to you courtesy of the equally wonderful Japanese photographer Fumiko Imano and the iconic American model Amber Valletta. Shot at the Maison de l’UNESCO in Paris after the Loewe show in September, the book features Fumiko (and her spliced in twin sister) as photographer and couturier, with Amber as muse and model.



With Fumiko dressed up in a lovely silk suit (“Normally I don't wear trousers so at first I felt different, but the silk felt very smooth on my skin, and comfortable!”), and armed with scissors, tape measure, needle and thread and a Hasselblad camera, she gets to work capturing the inimitable presence and energy of Amber.

“It was great because Fumiko is very expressive and had no prior conception of me,” Amber explains of the shoot. “I got to play her muse. After some time, we found a rhythm and energy and gave each other trust to experiment. I think what you will see is the magic we found in the imperfections of in-between moments.”

This is the third time Fumiko has worked with Loewe on their publications, having previously eaten baguettes with Saskia de Brauw and taken Liya Kebede on a World of Interiors tour of the UNESCO building’s architectural delights.

“I have been shooting with Loewe for three seasons,” Fumiko tells us, “and the more I work with them, I see more, and love more. I think of LOEWE as the honour student if all brands were in the same classroom. It's like Jonathan in a classroom. I think Loewe by Jonathan really reflects him. And if you wear it, use it, you will know how precious it is to have. Also, I love the people working with Loewe. I don't know how to explain but I love the clean energy they have.”

Don’t worry Fumiko, we understand.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.