daily horoscopes: december 21, 2018

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can channel this big boss energy for yourself.



Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Happy Solar Return, Capricorn! You’ve finally made back around (and what an accomplishment that is with the way 2018 turned out). How are you going to celebrate yourself? What are you going to commit to now that will lay a new foundational level for next year’s you to build on? What did you learn about love, rest, and passion this year? There’s a lot for you to be proud of and lot for you to think about. Take it slow and make this time of year count.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Capricorn season can be a space of limbo for you in many ways. So, let that be where you are. Allow yourself to fully hibernate and rest; spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically. Make space to submerge yourself in things that fill you up and take a break from things that ask a lot of you and your energy. If you do this, by the time your season comes around, you will know exactly what you want and how you want to get it.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Any issues you’re having right now can be remedied with a little self-love and compassion for where you’re at. There’s no point in beating yourself up about not being where you aren’t. How can you accept and embrace yourself where you are, right now? How can you become even more present and excited about what’s happening in your life in the present rather than look to the future to find your hope or meaning? Figuring it all out is your task for today.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Capricorn energy challenges you in such brilliant ways. It sees your primal drive to win and raises the bar. Its slow and steady ways confuse you, but you have so much to learn from one another. During this time, be open to the signs that tell you to slow down. Be mindful of the moments that need precision and finesse and meet them with your best. This is your time to prove yourself to yourself. Step up to the challenge.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It is of the utmost importance that you enter into this time of year knowing your worth. The biggest opportunities have yet to present themselves. You’ll want to be ready and willing to grab them when they do. Try your best to leave all of the baggage that self-doubt and fear of success can create behind. The train is getting ready to leave the station and you’ve got to pack light.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Capricorn season isn’t usually your “thing” but this year, it brings you more potential and electricity than you can afford to pass up. It’s really time to understand the ways that you have held yourself back from living out your full potential in the past, and begin the process of letting them go. Life is all about growth. Focus in on loving yourself and making choices that feel fully aligned with your spirit and not your fear.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You are halfway through your Solar Return year, and you have so much to show for it. Right now is a great time to give back to all of the people, places, communities, etc, that have helped you to get where you are today, including you. Think about all you have overcome and let it be a reminder not to stop now. Visualize the glorious things you will accomplish by your 2019 birthday and get to making them happen.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’re feeling all out of sorts, right now, it may be a good idea to get lost in the details. Keeping the house clean, the fridge stocked, and taking regular showers are small wins that are important to enjoy and celebrate when the big stuff feels up-in-the-air. Know that everything is working out as it should, it will just take a bit of time. Try your best to enjoy yourself and keep your mind focused on the maintenance of the day-to-day while it does.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You get an ultra boost, today, and it is paramount that you don’t second-guess it. Any urge you feel, any energy surges that push you towards a certain decision or activity, should be trusted and followed. There is very little for you to lose, right now, and if you keep playing small, what’s the point? Learn to trust yourself and the intelligence you have that has nothing to do with logic or being “realistic.”

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It may be easy to lose yourself, right now. To concede to everyone else’s wills and wishes. Try to remain strong in your resolve to live, create, and provide for yourself, first. Remind yourself that when you run your well dry for others, no one gets what they want. Capricorn season, for you, is a time to re-stabilize your foundation. Don’t let anything get in the way of you doing what you need to do to keep this ship sailing in the direction of your ultimate happiness and satisfaction.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Now is not the time to play it safe. Yes, the essence of Capricorn is structure and planning, but what that looks like is entirely up to you. Get creative about your plans for execution. Don’t be afraid to try something new. The same route will get you to the same place. Approach your game plan on how to get from where you are now to where you think you want to be from a new angle. The more commitment you demonstrate to the process, the more incredible the blessings will be that come from it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your celebration season is beginning to end, but your workload just got heavy. Whatever you invest in now will be something that you’ll need to nurture for the long-run. Choose something you would be proud to say that you accomplished when your birthday rolls around next year. Something you’d gladly step up to the podium and claim. Endeavors that challenge you mentally and physically, and support your spiritual and political beliefs will be your best bet to bring a new and improved path that gets you from vision to execution to life within you.