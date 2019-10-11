art partner launches competition for young creatives addressing the climate crisis

Photography Harley Weir

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Our world’s climate emergency is, let’s be honest, a depressing state of affairs. It can feel debilitating and overwhelming. Hence why more and more young designers, artists and creatives of all kinds are responding to the crisis by creating work which contribute to the conversation and the movement for positive change.

To promote this work being made, agency ArtPartner have announced a new prize, #CreateCOP2, open to all young creatives who are responding artistically to the climate crisis. The winners of #CreateCOP25 will have their works publicised by ArtPartner in advance of the COP25 summit in Chile this December, which aims for governments to commit to zero carbon emissions by 2050. They will also receive $10,000, with five runners-up receiving $2,000 each to fund future projects.

Entrants must be between 18-30. Beyond that, the rest is up to you. Young creatives interested in entering must interpret the climate emergency through their chosen media, with submissions open to everything from photography projects to experimental film, performance art, spoken word, fashion design and social media projects.

The winners will be decided by a jury of photography, fashion and art world leaders: Designer Francisco Costa, Eco-Age Founder Livia Firth, fashion designer Gabriela Hearst, artist and writer Wilson Oryema, agent Giovanni Testino, photographer Harley Weir, and Vogue Italia Creative Director Ferdinando Verderi.

The prize is the latest phase of ArtPartner’s Earth Partner division, which was announced in 2017 to celebrate the company becoming a carbon-neutral organisation, and is now focusing on supporting young creatives who are pushing the climate crisis to the top of the agenda for world leaders and business executives.

Entrants can find out more about the contest and how to submit their project on the #CreateCOP25 website. The deadline for submissions is Friday 1 November 2019.

