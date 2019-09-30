watch the first trailer for lil peep documentary 'everybody's everything'

Following the film’s premiere at South by Southwest earlier this year, the first trailer for Everybody’s Everything, the documentary charting the life of the late musician Lil Peep, has been released.

The film, which currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, charts the life and premature death of the musician, who died in November 2017 following an accidental overdose. He was just 21 years old.

Directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, and executive produced by iconic filmmaker Terrance Malick, Everybody’s Everything paints an intense, unflinching and haunting portrait of Peep, featuring interviews with fellow musicians like Post Malone and iLoveMakonnen, as well as his fans, former partners, collaborators and family.

The trailer shows intimate home footage of Peep when he was a kid, as well video captured during his meteoric rise to fame that showcases his singular vision and the dedicated following his unique, genre-bending music inspired. In an official description, the film is described as a “humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people”.

Everybody’s Everything follows the release of the first posthumous album from Lil Peep. Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 was released in 2018. The musician’s mother has since confirmed that a second album is in the works.

Meanwhile, the film has a US release date of November 12. No UK dates have been announced, but the official website confirms that it will be released internationally in 2019.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.