coach drop 'naruto'-inspired collection in collaboration with michael b. jordan

If, like many of us here at i-D, you were a bit of an anime geek in your youth -- or perhaps you still are -- this is one for you. To prove all those mocking voices in the schoolyard wrong, Coach and actor Michael B. Jordan have joined forces to prove that anime IS cool, creating a collection inspired by perhaps the most iconic franchise of the genre, Naruto.

Across parkas, denim jackets and hybrid sneaker boots, the Black Panther star draws upon the graphic codes of the Naruto world to create a unisex capsule of functional staples. The technical hand of Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers allows for the introduction of details like removable sleeves and elastic closures, contemporary references to the brand’s reputation for high craftsmanship and technique.

Showcasing the collection is a fittingly fantastical film directed by Rachel Morrison, the director of photography on Black Panther, as well as an accompanying campaign shot by Leo Volcy. Placing Jordan on a neon-bathed street in Tokyo, the magical realist film sees the actor flit between scenes urban grit and a peaceful bamboo forest. Could this be the best anime-fashion crossover yet? Believe it!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

