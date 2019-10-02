|
by Jack Sunnucks
|
Oct 2 2019, 5:53pm

louis vuitton gets weird

Nicolas Ghesquière closes out fashion week with a bang, in a show that was both apocalyptic and optimistic. The future looks like this.

by Jack Sunnucks
|
Oct 2 2019, 5:53pm

The spare, beating gong that greeted guests walking through the Louvre to the spring Louis Vuitton show put one in a slightly ominous mood. Hurrying through the courtyard, you could be forgiven for wondering if Nicolas Ghesquière often futuristic mood had turned apocalyptic — it’s tough to be a futurist when there might not be much of a future to look forward to. Instead, Nicolas put on an incredibly optimistic display of fashion which melded the past and present, one of his strongest and weirdest shows to date.

You couldn’t help but wonder if this was a new dawn for the house, especially with the giant video wall at the end of the runway showing musician SOPHIE surrounded by moving clouds. The artist sung a slowed down version of her song “It’s Okay To Cry,” becoming the focal point of the plywood set. Cry we did — rarely has the designer brought such an emotional staging to his shows. We’re more likely to be in space, or in a recreation of the Pompidou Centre, than seeing tears.

The clothes, it seems, were a reflection of this. The designer gave a distinctly 70s edge to proceedings, sending out fitted blazers, frilly blouses, and wide legged pants with knitted, heeled loafers or platform boots. Paired with knitted, sequin tanks and the occasional wide brimmed hat, the effect was nostalgic and carefree (especially when worn with a little handbag shaped like a VHS). Ghesquiere interspersed the more suited looks with dresses that spoke to his prowess with volume (and marvelous weirdness) — one number that combined check and lace with a voluminous up do was reminiscent of photographs of the last Queen of Hawaii, and floral and striped numbers with short skirts and full sleeves had an exceptionally 80s vibe. Ghesquiere closed with two minimal, white dresses that with their clean lines were unlike anything in the show thus far. A clean slate from a masterful designer to close fashion week.

1570033139019-SS20C-LVuitton-002
1570033146519-SS20C-LVuitton-005
1570033152925-SS20C-LVuitton-008
1570033164499-SS20C-LVuitton-011
1570033171895-SS20C-LVuitton-014
1570033208293-SS20C-LVuitton-017
1570033215120-SS20C-LVuitton-020
1570033220931-SS20C-LVuitton-023
1570033226618-SS20C-LVuitton-031
1570033232738-SS20C-LVuitton-047
1570033283477-SS20C-LVuitton-053
1570033289777-SS20C-LVuitton-062
1570033296279-SS20C-LVuitton-081
1570033302643-SS20C-LVuitton-107
1570033310523-SS20C-LVuitton-137
1570033350814-SS20C-LVuitton-083
1570033357899-SS20C-LVuitton-126
1570033364725-SS20C-LVuitton-140

Credits

Photography Mitchell Sams

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.