the best things to watch, see, and do this week

Cautious Clay

Joshua Karpeh is the flute-playing Brooklyn soul singer behind Cautious Clay, a music project he launched over the course of the last year through a series of shimmering singles leading up to his debut EP Blood Type. But it was his weird Soundcloud remix of “Ocean Eyes” that captured the attention of Billie Eilish, and appeared on a collection of remixes of the song, before he won hearts with “Cold War,” and the rest is history. Rumor has it Cautious Clay’s dropping a new single later this week, followed by another EP. Stay tuned!

On January 31, at Irving Plaza.

Russian Doll

Ever since the trailer dropped for Netflix’s Russian Doll, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the new series, from the minds of Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland. The dark comedy takes place in New York City, and tells the story of a young woman who relives her death over and over and over again. "I think of it as sort of an existential adventure show," Lyonne told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don’t know that there’s really been this show for women just yet. I’m very proud of it and really excited." Definitely binge this.

On February 1, on Netflix.

NAO

NAO grew up in East London, listening to a steady stream of underground grime, and since she started making her own music, NAO’s carved out a space uniquely her own — with her funky, infectious, alternative r&b. “I've been a singer in every context, early on singing on other people's projects [like Jarvis Cocker], and that's sort of where I learned most of my trade, just kind of doing it as I went along,” she told i-D. Throughout her career, NAO’s been compared to the likes of FKA Twigs and Kelela. Catch her live in New York this week, as part of the world tour for her latest album, Saturn.

On February 2, at Terminal 5.

Hilton Als Presents James Baldwin on Film

In conjunction with the exhibit “God Made My Face: A Collective Portrait of James Baldwin,” celebrating the life and work of the author and activist, at the David Zwirner Gallery, a selection of his films will screen at Metrograph this week. The special showing is curated by journalist Hilton Als, and includes I Heard It Through The Grapevine, which retraces James Baldwin’s time in the South during the Civil Rights Movement, and a number of historic shorts will also be featured. All screenings will be introduced by Als.

On February 1 to 2 at Metrograph.

A Long Dress

“What is the current that makes machinery, that makes it crackle, what is the current that presents a long/ line and a necessary waist. What is this current. What is the wind, what is it,” opens Gertrude Stein’s poem, “A Long Dress,” that inspired the title for Erica Baum’s new solo show. Over the last 20 years, Baum’s turned found poetry into colorful art and her latest series combines images from French templates and manuals for the home tailor — offering fashion fans a behind the scenes look at the history of pattern making through her work.

Through February 17, at Bureau.